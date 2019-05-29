Public Debate Discusses Solutions to Fine Dust Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

A public debate was held on Sunday to discuss ways to deal with the country's worsening air quality and the fine dust issue.About 300 residents of South Korea from across the social strata, including taxi drivers, teachers and self-employed individuals, as well as subject experts participated in the two-hour live discussion broadcast on KBS TV.The head of the country's National Council on Climate and Air Quality, Ban Ki-moon and Environment Minister Cho Myung-rae also took part in the forum, which was designed to give a platform to the opinions of the general public.During the discussion jointly organized by the council and KBS, participants discussed causes of fine dust, global cooperation to cope with the particulate pollution issue, and measures to reduce fine dust in people's daily lives.The contents of the forum and the opinions shared will be incorporated into the policy proposals of the council and government in the future.