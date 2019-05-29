Nearly 80% of S. Koreans Support Increasing Taxes to Support Welfare

Photo : YONHAP News

A new government survey finds that nearly eight out of ten South Koreans think it's fair for the government to expand welfare by increasing taxes.The Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs conducted a poll on about 38-hundred adults nationwide last year and found that 76 percent of respondents supported a tax-funded expansion of welfare programs.Twenty-three percent of respondents said otherwise, expressing concerns that the government appears to be wasting tax revenue or that expanding welfare programs will not benefit them or their families much.As for a government policy designed to protect small businesses by constraining large conglomerates from advancing into certain sectors of the economy, 68 percent supported the policy, while 28 percent were opposed.Nearly 69 percent said it's fair for the government to provide subsidies for small businesses.