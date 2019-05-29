Nearly 40 Private Kindergartens Apply for Public Acquisition Project

Photo : YONHAP News

About 40 private kindergartens have applied for a government program that would turn the private institutions into public ones.The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said on Monday that 39 private kindergartens applied for the program this year, which entails the government purchasing the private institutions and converting them to public facilities.The office plans to select about ten applicants by month’s end and notify them of their approval. The selected kindergartens will open as public preschools in March next year.Last year, the Seoul education office purchased a private kindergarten in the city and turned it into a public preschool. The first-of-its-kind project opened in March this year and has been operational since.The office plans to open four additional public kindergartens in September this year and five more in March of next year through the purchasing program.