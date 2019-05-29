Ruling Bloc Urges LKP to Quickly Return to Parliament to Handle Extra Budget Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling bloc has repeated its calls on the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) to quickly return to parliament and discuss the government's supplementary budget bill.The government, presidential office and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) agreed on the need to normalize parliament and pass the six-point-seven trillion won extra budget bill during a meeting on Monday at the National Assembly.In his opening remarks, DP Chairman Lee Hae-chan expressed frustration over the delayed passage of the bill, saying it's been 47 days since it was submitted.He criticized LKP Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn for claiming to advocate people's livelihoods while refusing dialogue with President Moon Jae-in and other political leaders.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon also called for swift passage of the government’s extra budget bill, and criticized the LKP for refusing to return to parliament and ignoring the “pains of people” suffering from the delayed passage.Senior Presidential Secretary for Policy Kim Soo-hyun said that the government is doing all it can to enhance the social safety net and implement deregulatory reforms, calling for the Assembly's support in these efforts through the passage of the budget bill.Before departing for an official week-long trip to Europe on Sunday, President Moon Jae-in also asked Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and the DP leadership to work to normalize parliament quickly and handle the budget bill.