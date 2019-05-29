S. Korea Advances to U-20 FIFA World Cup Semifinals for First Time in 36 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea earned a spot in the semifinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup for the first time in 36 years after beating Senegal in the quarterfinals this past Saturday. Team Korea is now in Lublin, Poland where they will face Ecuador on Tuesday.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report:[Nat sound: S. Korea vs. Senegal - Quarterfinal, FIFA U-20 World Cup (June 8)]In the FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinals held at Bielsko-Biala, Poland on Saturday, South Korea defeated Senegal 3-2 in a penalty shootout.After the teams drew 2-2 in normal time, Cho Young-wook netted an early goal during extra time to give South Korea its first lead of the game. However, Senegal responded with an equalizer in the waning seconds of extra time to force a penalty shootout.[Nat sound: Penalty shootout - Quarterfinal, FIFA U-20 World Cup (June 8)]After two full hours of fierce play, South Korea scored three consecutive penalties to win the heart-stopping shootout 3-2 and advanced to the U-20 FIFA World Cup semifinals for the first time since 1983.Defender Lee Ji-sol and Midfielder Lee Kang-in expressed their joy in helping Team Korea secure its first U-20 final four appearance in 36 years.[Sound bite: Lee Ji-sol - Defender, S. Korean U-20 Football Team (Korean)]“I won’t be able to play like this even if I am born again. This was unreal. The Japan match was like that but this is even more unreal.”[Sound bite: Lee Kang-in - midfielder, S. Korean U-20 Football Team (Korean)]“Even before the penalty shootout took place, I was sure we were going to win and I am very happy we did. I want our team to head into the finals.”“I have faith in this team -- all the players, coaching staff and those on the bench -- that we can win. I want to write a [new] history of Korean football.”As the team returned to Lublin, where they defeated Japan in the round of 16, head coach Chung Jung-yong expressed his confidence.[Sound bite: Chung Jung-yong - Head coach S. Korean U-20 Football Team (Korean)]"We've been to Lublin but the final will be at another city. So we will prepare for it with the heart of a new conquer.""I told the players that we should try to conquer as many cities as we could in Poland, because the more we got into the tournament, the more cities we'd visit. We've been here before, and we have fond memories of the place. Overall, the team atmosphere is great, and everyone is on the same page. I think we'll end up with a good result."Team Korea will face Ecuador on Tuesday as it seeks its first-ever appearance in the final of the FIFA tournament.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.