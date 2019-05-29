S. Koreans Divided Over Honoring Independence Fighter Who Served N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean public appears deeply divided over the question of whether to honor a controversial independence fighter who fought for North Korea in the Korean War.According to a survey of 501 South Koreans conducted by pollster Realmeter last week and released on Monday, 42-point-six percent said they support honoring Kim Won-bong and the contributions he made towards Korean independence against Japanese colonial rule.However, the survey showed 39-point-nine percent opposed such veneration, as he fought for North Korea shortly after national liberation. Those who declined to answer stood at 17-point-five percent.The results contrast with a similar survey in April in which 49-point-nine percent of respondents supported honoring Kim, while 32-point-six percent were against the idea.Though Kim was a dedicated independence fighter against Japanese colonial rule, his contributions have gone largely unrecognized in the South due to his status as a North Korean war hero.Kim’s historical legacy has been under renewed scrutiny following his inclusion in a June sixth Memorial Day speech by President Moon Jae-in at Seoul National Cemetery.The survey, commissioned by local broadcaster CBS, had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points. The poll was conducted on Friday.