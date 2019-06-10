Ruling Bloc Says Extra Budget Must be Executed in July

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The ruling bloc has called for swift parliamentary discussions on the supplementary spending plan in order to execute it by July. The main opposition, which had vowed to block the budget plan as is, claims that it is merely aimed at boosting support for the ruling party in the general elections next year.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: As parliament remains paralyzed, top officials from the government, presidential office and ruling Democratic Party(DP) held discussions on Monday and agreed that the supplementary budget plan must be executed in July, at the latest.They said related discussions must begin at the National Assembly from early this week and repeated calls on the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) to promptly return to parliament to take part in those talks.DP Chairman Lee Hae-chan expressed frustration over the delayed passage of the bill, saying it's been 47 days since it was submitted.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon also called for swift passage of the government’s extra budget bill, and criticized the LKP for refusing to return to parliament and ignoring the “pains of people” suffering from the delayed passage.Senior Presidential Secretary for Policy Kim Soo-hyun pointed out that the U.S.-China trade dispute is also of grave concern, and that the government is keeping a close eye on the situation.The LKP, meanwhile, denounced the ruling bloc for blaming the opposition and overseas conditions for Korea's deteriorating economic conditions. The party said the government's populist and anti-corporate measures have led to an economic crisis.LKP Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn claimed that the extra budget bill is aimed at securing an upper hand for the ruling camp in next year’s general elections.Referring to the presidential office's assessment on Sunday that downside risks could be prolonged, he said the government appears to have admitted that the economy is in a crisis in order to push deliberations on the budget plan.Although the ruling camp has set this week as a deadline for holding discussions on the supplementary budget bill, it remains uncertain whether rival camps will be able to reach a last-minute compromise.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.