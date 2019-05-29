S. Korea-Finland Summit to be Held Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold a summit with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Monday and discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties.Moon arrived in Helsinki on Sunday on the first leg of a week-long official tour of Northern Europe.During the summit, the two leaders are expected to hold extensive talks on deepening bilateral cooperation, particularly among their high-tech industries.The presidential office in Seoul said it hopes Moon’s visit will provide the opportunity to solidify an entry point for South Korean startups and small businesses to access the European market, adding that a resource center will be established in Helsinki to help South Korean startups doing business in Finland.A memorandum of understanding on boosting investment cooperation between the two countries’ small-sized venture firms will also be signed during Moon's state visit.Following Monday’s summit, Moon and Niinisto are scheduled to hold a joint news conference, at which further details of their discussions are likely to be revealed.