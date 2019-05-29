Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 1.31%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 27-point-16 points, or one-point-31 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-99-point-49.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining four-point-61 points, or point-64 percent, to close at 721-point-14.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-185-point-two won.