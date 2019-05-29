Top Office: Inter-Korean Summit May Not Be Possible in June

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior presidential official says holding a fourth summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un by the end of this month would be difficult but not impossible.The official told reporters on Monday that any outcome of the negotiations over inter-Korean matters will, in principle, be announced after a conclusion is made.Pointing to the potential inter-Korean summit’s relation with stalled nuclear negotiations between North Korea and the U.S., the official said such a meeting would be held if negotiation conditions are met.The official added, however, that given current related situations and the time necessary to prepare for a summit, it would be difficult to realize a Seoul-Pyongyang summit in late June as reported by some local media outlets.Last week, another senior top office official said the top office was “cautiously optimistic” about whether a cross-border summit would be possible before a scheduled South Korea-U.S. summit takes place at the end of this month.