Remains of Hungary Boat Sinking Victims Return Home

Photo : YONHAP News

The remains of four South Koreans killed during a tragic boat sinking in Hungary late last month have reportedly returned to South Korea.According to a local airline official, the bereaved families of four victims flew back home on a commercial flight to Incheon International Airport late Monday morning.With them were the remains of four South Koreans, who were cremated in Hungary.The family members are the first relatives of the victims to return home after flying to Budapest following the May 29th sinking in the Danube River in Budapest.A small sightseeing boat carrying 35 people, 33 of them South Korean tourists, capsized after it was hit by a larger river cruiser and sank within seconds.Only seven South Koreans were rescued while 19 South Koreans and a Hungarian have been confirmed dead. Seven other South Koreans and one Hungarian crew member still remain missing.