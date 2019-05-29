Employment Insurance, Unemployment Benefits Hit New Highs

Photo : KBS News

The number of employment insurance policy holders posted the steepest monthly increase in more than seven years.According to data on labor market trends for the month of May released by the Employment and Labor Ministry on Monday, over 13-point-six million people had employment insurance coverage as of late last month, up four-point-one percent on-year.It's the highest monthly gain since February of 2012.Also, monthly unemployment benefits provided to assist with job searches were at an all-time high last month at 758-point-seven billion won, 24-point-seven percent higher compared to the same month last year.The figure has been setting new highs for the past three months.