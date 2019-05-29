Moon Seeks Helsinki's Support for Korean Peninsula Peace

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Monday, requesting Helsinki's support for the Korean Peninsula peace process.During their summit in Helsinki, Moon asked Niinisto to support the initiative when Finland assumes the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.While reminding the South Korean president of Finland's role in the Helsinki Process, Niinisto confirmed that he will stand behind Seoul's efforts for peace.The two leaders also agreed to boost exchanges between their countries in the startup business sector.Under the agreement, South Korea will establish a startup center in Finland next year in a bid to assist Korean venture firms form partnerships with Finnish companies.