Assembly Speaker Urges Lawmakers to Normalize Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly speaker Moon Hee-sang has called on lawmakers to resume parliamentary affairs, saying that even if they fight, they should fight in parliament.Speaker Moon said on Monday that it's regrettable discussions on the extra budget have not even begun as negotiations to resume regular operations of the National Assembly have stalled.He made the remarks during a monthly meeting with the leaders of five ruling and opposition parties.The speaker explained that Hwang Kyo-ahn, the chairman of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, did not attend the meeting due to a conflicting schedule. Hwang also skipped the last meeting in May.Speaker Moon also commented on the poor performance of the current 20th National Assembly, pointing out their passage rate for bills stood at a dismal 24-point-three percent, which could break the worst-ever rate of 33 percent recorded during the previous Assembly.