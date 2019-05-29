Gov't Denies It will Honor Independence Fighter Kim Won-bong

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office has denied speculation that it will honor a controversial independence fighter, who later fought for North Korea in the Korean War.In a meeting with reporters on Monday, a senior presidential official said conferment of any honor on Kim Won-bong is banned under the current rules concerning rewards for those recognized for their distinctive service to the nation.The official pointed specifically to a clause in the merit review process by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, which says anyone will be ruled out from review if he or she is judged to have actively assisted or contributed to the founding of the North Korean regime.The official also denied the government will change the rules to honor Kim.Despite his patriotic activities as an independence fighter against Japanese colonial rule, Kim's contributions have gone largely unrecognized in the South because he served in senior government posts after defecting to North Korea in 1948.His historical legacy has been under fresh scrutiny after he was mentioned last week by President Moon Jae-in during his Memorial Day speech at Seoul National Cemetery.