S. Korea-Finland Summit Covers Korean Peninsula Peace, Bilateral Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Top leaders of South Korea and Finland have discussed measures to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries and coordination for peace on the Korean Peninsula.President Moon Jae-in sat down with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto for a one-on-one summit in Helsinki on Monday and explained to him the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and Seoul’s peace initiatives.He then requested Finland’s support for the policies as the Nordic country is set to assume the chair of the European Union from the second half of this year.Niinisto reaffirmed Helsinki’s unwavering support for peace on the Korean Peninsula, mentioning his country’s past efforts to ease tensions during the Cold War era through the “Helsinki process.”During an expanded summit involving senior officials from both countries, Moon discussed measures to strengthen South Korea's exchanges and cooperation with Finland, which is known for its competitive start-ups and a strong state support program.In one such measure, the two countries will work together to establish Korea start-up centers in Finland to support those who want to study, work or start a business in the Northern European nation.The two leaders also agreed to create a direct flight route between Busan and Helsinki that will begin service from next March. Currently, only Incheon International Airport provides direct flight services to Helsinki from South Korea.