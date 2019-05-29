High-Speed Internet to Become Universal Service in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

From next year, high-speed Internet will become available in every part of the country, including remote and insular areas.The Ministry of Science and ICT announced on Monday broadband Internet service will be designated as a universal service from January first. The designation will make it mandatory for Internet operators to provide high-speed service to every local user, just like landline telephone services.Since introducing Internet to the country in 1998, the South Korean government has encouraged commercial operators to build LAN lines across the country and funded projects to provide broadband Internet services for more than 13-thousand villages with less than 50 households.However, high-speed Internet still remains off limits for many other remote areas as the cost to provide the service outpaces the benefit for operators.