Moon Emphasizes Thoughtful Words as Democratic Virtue

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has emphasized the use of good words as a democratic virtue.The president emphasized this in a message on Monday read by Interior and Safety Minister Chin Young on his behalf at a ceremony to mark the 32nd anniversary of the June tenth, 1987 democratization movement.Moon noted that democracy starts and ends with dialogue.He said thinking about the ramifications behaviors and words will have on the community as a whole is also part of democracy and that speaking truth to lead the community onto the right path is a practice of democracy.While some may think democracy has already been achieved as an institution, the president said it is actually a way of living and continuously maturing.Moon’s remarks come as rival parties have been clashing hard over controversial and provocative words issued by some politicians.