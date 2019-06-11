Widow of Former President Kim Dae-jung Dies at 97

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Hee-ho, the widow of former President Kim Dae-jung, died on Monday at the age of 97.An official at the Kim Dae Jung Peace Center said that the former first lady died at 11:37 p.m.Lee, who served as chair of the center, had been hospitalized at Sinchon Severance Hospital in Seoul since March where she battled liver cancer and other ailments.Lee was born in Seoul in 1922 during the Japanese colonial era. Before marrying Kim in 1962, Lee taught at her alma mater, Ewha Womans University, and worked as a women's rights activist.She actively supported her husband's political career and they endured various trials together, including Kim’s exile to the United States following a commuted death sentence as well as house arrest and surveillance under South Korea’s military dictatorship in the 1980s.While the former president was in office from 1998 to 2003, Lee was an active first lady, showing special interest in women's and children's issues.She was also engaged in politics, diplomacy and inter-Korean relations. In 2000, she accompanied her husband to Pyongyang for the first-ever inter-Korean summit.Lee would make two more trips to North Korea, in 2011 and 2015, to continue to push for peace on the Korean Peninsula.