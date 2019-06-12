Salvage of Sunken Boat in Hungary to Begin Early Tuesday Afternoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The salvaging of an ill-fated tour boat that sank in Hungary with dozens of South Koreans on board will likely begin on Tuesday.A South Korean response team dispatched to the accident site in Budapest said preparations for salvage efforts are complete and that the operation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Korea time.If all proceeds as planned, the boat will likely be brought out of the water at around 5 p.m Korea time.As of Tuesday, 19 South Koreans and one Hungarian have been confirmed dead while eight people remain missing. Only seven tourists aboard the ship are known to have survived the May 29th sinking.