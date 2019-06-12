Trump to Discuss N. Korea's Denuclearization, Alliance Issues in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department says President Donald Trump will discuss ways to strengthen the U.S.-South Korea alliance and to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea during an upcoming trip to Seoul.This is according to State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, who also said on Monday during a regular press briefing that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will accompany Trump to the peninsula.Trump is due to visit Seoul at a yet-to-be announced date for talks with President Moon Jae-in after attending the G20 summit in Japan on June 28th and 29th.The spokesperson added that Pompeo will join Trump in a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the international forum.She said that during the meeting, Trump and Abe will coordinate their unified approach to North Korea, including its final, fully verified denuclearization.The two allies will also discuss ways to strengthen trilateral cooperation with South Korea and other related issues.