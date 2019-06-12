Moon Celebrates Life of Former First Lady Lee Hee-ho

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that South Korea has lost another "great person," referring to the death of Lee Hee-ho, the widow of former President Kim Dae-jung.Moon, who is on a state visit to Finland, posted messages on social media immediately after the news of Lee's death.Moon wrote that Lee has gone to meet the former president, adding it would have been great if she left a little later but that she must have missed him very much.The president then said the county is seeing off a great person who had devoted her life to women's rights, calling her a first generation activist for women in South Korea.Moon added that Lee stood alongside President Kim Dae-jung in his pro-democracy movement and played a significant role in the creation of a commission on women's affairs, later reorganized as the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.Lee died at a Seoul hospital on Monday at the age of 97 due to complications from liver cancer and other ailments.