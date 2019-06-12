Moon to Meet Finnish Prime Minister Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday will meet with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne and discuss ways to expand trade and other areas of cooperation between Seoul and Helsinki.The two will discuss ways to increase opportunities for both Korean and Finnish startups and diversify bilateral cooperation in the fields of information and communication technologies, defense, energy and healthcare.The presidential office said that Moon will seek cooperation in particular in dealing with air pollution, as Finland and other Nordic countries have experience successfully addressing the issue.The president is set to deliver a speech on innovation-led growth at the South Korea-Finland startup summit, a meeting of some 200 businesspeople from the two nations.The president will conclude his state visit by attending a meeting with elder Finnish statespersons, including former president Tarja Halonen, the country's first female president who served from 2000 to 2012.President Moon will then depart for Oslo to begin the second leg of his week-long official tour of Northern Europe.