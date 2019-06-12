Samsung Heir's Close Aide Summoned for Questioning in Accounting Fraud Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

A close aide to Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has been summoned for questioning regarding alleged accounting fraud at a biotech affiliate of the company.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Tuesday is questioning Chung Hyun-ho, president of Samsung Electronics' project support task force.The prosecutors will seek to gain information about Chung’s knowledge of or involvement in the destruction of accounting data and internal documents belonging to Samsung BioLogics and its subsidiary, Samsung Bioepis.Samsung BioLogics is suspected of inflating the value of the subsidiary before an initial public offering in 2016.The prosecution recently arrested five Samsung Electronics officials on charges that they ordered the destruction of related evidence.Prosecutors will also question Chung on any involvement that Lee Jae-yong had in the scandal. There are suspicions that the accounting fraud was intended to enhance Lee’s control of Samsung Group.