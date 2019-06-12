Late First Lady's Funeral Service Committee Formed

Photo : YONHAP News

A committee has been formed to prepare for and oversee a funeral service for former First Lady Lee Hee-ho, who died on Monday at the age of 97.An official from the minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace(PDP) said on Tuesday that the funeral committee will be led by Chang Sang, former President Kim Dae-jung’s pick to be Prime Minister in 2002.The committee will be jointly headed by party adviser Kwon Roh-kap, who was an aide to the former president.The official said that the PDP is seeking to involve the leaders of five major political parties in the committee as advisers and will invite lawmakers to be funeral committee members.PDP lawmaker Park Jie-won, who served as presidential chief of staff under Kim, said on Monday that he contacted the five parties to make the proposal, and that his party, the ruling Democratic Party and the Justice Party accepted.