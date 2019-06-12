Top Office Responds to Petitions Seeking DP, LKP Dissolution

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says the role of evaluating political parties falls on the people, who are the sovereign.Senior presidential secretary for political affairs, Kang Gi-jung, revealed the view on Tuesday with regard to recent online petitions calling for the dissolution of both the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).In response to the petitions, which were posted on the top office’s website, Kang said the government’s right to request the disbandment of a political party is aimed at protecting democracy.However, he said such a right also has the possibility of brewing social conflict and hampering efforts for party politics to take root.An online petition calling for the LKP’s disbandment was posted on April 22nd and has gained one-point-83 million signatures. A separate petition seeking the DP’s dissolution was posted on April 29th and has attracted 330-thousand signatures.Kang said the petitions reflect frustrations with the political system and suggest the public is eager to see changes before the general elections take place next April.The presidential office publicly addresses an issue when a petition on its website exceeds 200-thousand signatures within 30 days of being posted.