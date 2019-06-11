Former First Lady Lee Hee-ho Dies at Age 97

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Lee Hee-ho, the widow of former President Kim Dae-jung, died on Monday at the age of 97. In her will, the former first lady thanked the people for the love and support they had bestowed on her and expressed hope that the people will love one another and live in harmony.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: An official at the Kim Dae Jung Peace Center announced that former first lady Lee Hee-ho, the wife of late president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kim Dae-jung, died at 11:37 p.m. on Monday.Lee, who served as chair of the center, had been hospitalized at Sinchon Severance Hospital in Seoul since March where she was battling liver cancer and other ailments.Lee was born in Seoul in 1921 during the Japanese colonial era. Before marrying Kim in 1962, Lee taught at her alma mater, Ewha Womans University, and worked as a women's rights activist.She actively supported her husband's political career and they endured various trials together, including Kim’s exile to the United States following a commuted death sentence as well as house arrest and surveillance under South Korea’s military dictatorship in the 1980s.She was also engaged in politics, diplomacy and inter-Korean relations. In 2000, she accompanied her husband to Pyongyang for the first-ever inter-Korean summit.Lee would make two more trips to North Korea, in 2011 and 2015, and continued to push for peace on the Korean Peninsula.In her will, Lee said she will pray for the Korean people and for peace and national reunification.Lee’s funeral will be held for five days in the form of a public ceremony. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Seoul National Cemetery on Friday.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.