No Word from N. Korea on Sending Condolence Delegation

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Unification Ministry says North Korea has yet to convey plans to send a delegation to offer condolences over the death of former first lady Lee Hee-ho.Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, a ministry official said Pyongyang has yet to send official notice and that it would be inappropriate for South Korea to predict what North Korea might decide.When Lee's husband, former President Kim Dae-jung, passed away on August 18th 2009, North Korea sent a six-member delegation to express condolences on the 21st, three days after his death.The late first lady also visited North Korea in December 2011 to pay respects when its former leader Kim Jong-il died. During the visit, she also met with Kim’s son, the regime's current leader Kim Jong-un.Lee also sent flowers and a letter to North Korea on the third anniversary of Kim Jong-il's death in 2014.She again made a cross-border visit in 2015 at the invitation of Kim Jong-un.Lee died on Monday at age 97. She had been battling liver cancer and other ailments.Her first trip to North Korea was in 2000 when she accompanied her husband to Pyongyang for the first-ever inter-Korean summit.