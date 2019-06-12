Expert Panel Says Insufficient Battery Protection System Caused ESS Fires

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent series of fires related to energy storage systems(ESS) were caused by insufficient battery protection systems as well as poor management and installment, an expert panel said.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Tuesday revealed the findings of an expert panel charged with analyzing the causes of the ESS fires over the last five months.The 19-member panel, made up of academics, researchers, and testing center staff, investigated 23 cases of ESS fires and concluded that insufficient battery protection systems, poor management, inattentive installation and lack of a comprehensive management system were behind the fires.For instance, among the ESS units tested, which were made by Samsung SDI, LG Chem, and other companies, the battery protection system often failed to function properly when hit with a sudden jump in electrical voltage, leading to fires.The panel also said that ESS products exposed to the elements, such as those in high elevations or near bodies of water, were also vulnerable when their insulation was damaged.While some battery cells were found to be defective, the panel did not directly link them to the fires.As a result of the findings, the government announced on Tuesday stronger safety measures for ESS products, from manufacturing and installment to operation practices.