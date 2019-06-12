Event to Promote Korean Literature To Kick off Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

A five-day event will be held in southern Seoul to promote Korean literature beginning June 18th.The Culture Ministry said Tuesday it is hosting the 2019 Korean Literature Showcase together with the Literature Translation Institute of Korea.Overseas publishers who are interested in the translation of Korean literary works have been invited to participate in the five-day event, which will be held at both the COEX exhibition center and the nearby Choi Ina Books.Some 30 writers, critics and translators from Korea and abroad are expected to take part in the event, along with publishers from nearly a dozen countries.A workshop scheduled during the program will examine trends in Korean literature and translated works and discuss changes in the industry, including the growing involvement of women and new channels of worldwide collaboration.A recital event is also scheduled at the Choi Ina bookstore where Korean literary works will be read aloud in Korean and other foreign languages.