Late First Lady Lee Hee-ho Hopes for Reconciliation in Her Will

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Lee Hee-ho, the widow of former President Kim Dae-jung, died on Monday at the age of 97. In her will, the former first lady thanked the people for the love and support bestowed on her and expressed hope that the people will love one another and live in harmony.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report:[Sound bite: Official announcement of former First Lady Lee Hee-ho's death (Korean)]Director Kim Sung-jae of the Kim Dae Jung Peace Center announced that former First Lady Lee Hee-ho passed away Monday night. She was 97.[Sound bite: Kim Sung-jae - Director, Kim Dae-jung Peace Center (Korean)]"Ms. Lee Hee-ho had two last requests. First, she thanked the people for giving so much love to her husband President Kim Dae-jung and herself. She said she hopes the Korean people would love and harmonize with each other and live happily. She said that she will pray for the Korean people and the reunification of the two Koreas when she goes to heaven."The wife of late former President Kim Dae-jung had been hospitalized since March, battling liver cancer and other ailments.She actively supported her husband's political career. The couple endured various trials together, including Kim’s exile to the United States following a commuted death sentence as well as house arrest and surveillance under South Korea’s military dictatorship in the 1980s.She was also engaged in politics, diplomacy and inter-Korean relations. In 2000, she accompanied her husband to Pyongyang for the first-ever inter-Korean summit.After her husband's passing, Lee made two more trips to North Korea, in 2011 and 2015, and continued to push for peace on the Korean Peninsula.As the head of the Kim Dae Jung Peace Center, Lee also devoted her remaining life in promoting the legacy of her husband.[Sound bite: former First Lady Lee Hee-ho (Korean/Aug. 23, 2009)]"My husband endured agonizing hardships for democracy throughout his life. He committed himself to human rights and inter-Korean reconciliation. He never compromised despite temptations and pressure from the powers-that-be. I wish you live with the spirit of reconciliation and forgiveness that my husband pursued his entire life and a conscience of action that loves peace and our neighbors in need."Before marrying late former President Kim Dae-jung in 1962, Lee taught at her alma mater, Ewha Womans University, and worked as a women's rights activist.Lee’s funeral will be held for five days in the form of a public ceremony. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Seoul National Cemetery on Friday.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.