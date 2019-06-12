Economy
KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.59%
Write: 2019-06-11 15:50:03 / Update: 2019-06-11 15:54:24
South Korean stocks were up on Tuesday as China moved to increase public spending and U.S.-Mexico trade tensions appeared to dissipate.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 12-point-32 points, or point-59 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-111-point-81.
It's the first time in about a month that Korea's main bourse has surpassed the 21-hundred mark.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining seven-point-65 points, or one-point-06 percent, to close at 728-point-79.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened four-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-180-point-four won.
