Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.59%

South Korean stocks were up on Tuesday as China moved to increase public spending and U.S.-Mexico trade tensions appeared to dissipate.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 12-point-32 points, or point-59 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-111-point-81.



It's the first time in about a month that Korea's main bourse has surpassed the 21-hundred mark.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining seven-point-65 points, or one-point-06 percent, to close at 728-point-79.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened four-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-180-point-four won.