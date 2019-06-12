Moon's Chief of Staff Visits Memorial Altar for Former First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's chief of staff has visited the memorial altar for former First Lady Lee Hee-ho and relayed condolences from the president who is currently on a tour of northern Europe.Speaking to reporters at Yonsei Severance Hospital in western Seoul on Tuesday, Noh Young-min said that President Moon is deeply mourning the loss and said he will pay a visit to Lee's memorial as soon as he returns home.Noh added that the first lady was a leader of our times who devoted her life to achieving democracy and peace. He said she was a pioneer for the women's movement and was grief-stricken by the inter-Korean division.Other top office officials also accompanied the chief of staff to pay their respects, including national security adviser Chung Eui-yong, presidential chief policy adviser Kim Soo-hyun and other senior secretaries for civil affairs, political affairs, jobs and public relations.