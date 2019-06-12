Pro-Pyongyang Paper Calls for Seoul's Action to Break N. Korea-US Impasse

A pro-North Korean newspaper in Japan believed to be an unofficial mouthpiece for Pyongyang has emphasized the importance of implementing inter-Korean agreements as a way of resolving the current impasse in nuclear negotiations between North Korea and the United States.The Choson Sinbo on Tuesday said there will be a response from the North if the South Korean authorities show courage to take practical actions to implement the agreements.The paper asserted Seoul was partly to blame for the lack of progress in resuming two major inter-Korean economic projects: the Gaeseong Industrial Complex and Mount Geumgang tour program.The media outlet said that although North Korean leader Kim Jong-un spoke positively about restarting the two projects, the South forwent the chance to do so by leaving the decision to its joint working group with the U.S.Also criticizing the South for defending "Washington’s arrogance," the newspaper urged Seoul to actively implement inter-Korean agreements and call on the U.S. to implement its agreements with the North.