Gender Sensitivity Training to be Mandatory for All Public Servants

Photo : YONHAP News

Gender sensitivity education will soon be compulsory for every public servant in South Korea.A Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Tuesday approved a revised enforcement ordinance of the basic act on gender equality.Under the revision, every public official working for central and regional governments will be required to take part in gender-awareness education. Previously, only public officials working directly with gender-related matters were required to take such lessons.The new rules will also make the heads of regional governments or public organizations more responsible for sexual harassment committed by their subordinates.Moreover, a plan must be submitted to the family and gender equality minister within three months that outlines how such behavior will be prevented.