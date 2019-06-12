Gender Sensitivity Training to be Mandatory for All Public Servants

Gender sensitivity education will soon be compulsory for every public servant in South Korea.
A Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Tuesday approved a revised enforcement ordinance of the basic act on gender equality.
Under the revision, every public official working for central and regional governments will be required to take part in gender-awareness education. Previously, only public officials working directly with gender-related matters were required to take such lessons.
The new rules will also make the heads of regional governments or public organizations more responsible for sexual harassment committed by their subordinates.
Moreover, a plan must be submitted to the family and gender equality minister within three months that outlines how such behavior will be prevented.