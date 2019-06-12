Council: Public Excessively Blame China for Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

A state task force on combating fine dust has expressed concern over excessive public opinion blaming China for the air pollution resulting from inaccurate information.The National Council on Climate and Air Quality announced the results of its second plenary meeting held on Monday. It said the general public considers China to be about 83 percent responsible for poor air quality while the scientific community estimates China's role at around 20 to 50 percent.According to the presidential advisory body, a number of other sources also discharge fine dust including domestic industries, power generation and diesel vehicles.Participants of the meeting stressed that media reports on the cause of fine dust should be based on scientific data and statistics to prevent unfounded public worry.The council will draft tough fine dust reduction measures and propose them to the government by September.