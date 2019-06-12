Lawmaker Hopes Moon's Oslo Speech Can Spur Inter-Korean Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party's chief policy-maker has expressed anticipation that President Moon Jae-in's speech in Norway can serve as a stepping stone for inter-Korean dialogue just as his Berlin address in 2017 led to a cross-border summit.In a party floor meeting on Tuesday, Representative Cho Jeong-sik said that President Moon is expected to present a new solution for peace on the Korean Peninsula through his Oslo declaration scheduled for Wednesday Korea time.He also noted that Wednesday marks the first anniversary of the North Korea-U.S. summit in Singapore and that this Saturday is the 19th anniversary of the first-ever inter-Korean summit in 2000.Cho said the June 15th summit between the two Koreas nearly two decades ago paved the way towards overcoming half a century of distrust and confrontation.The lawmaker also described the first U.S.-North Korea summit as a milestone in efforts to achieve peace on the peninsula.Cho noted that as negotiations have stalled between Washington and Pyongyang, it's again time for the South Korean government to play an active role.He called for continued efforts to revive the dialogue momentum with the North in diverse fields such as humanitarian assistance and cooperation in preventing the African swine fever.