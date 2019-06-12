Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

Seoul to Create Task Force to Deal with US-China Conflicts

Write: 2019-06-11 17:33:37Update: 2019-06-11 18:37:25

Seoul to Create Task Force to Deal with US-China Conflicts

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to create a special squad to coordinate strategies to deal with conflicts between the United States and China or other major issues requiring cooperation from multiple government agencies. 

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Kim In-cheol said on Tuesday that the assisting squad for strategy adjustment will be established within the ministry as early as this week. 

The task force will be led by a director general-level official and be made up of seven working-level officials. They will be selected from the foreign and other related ministries such as the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, and the Ministry of Science and ICT.
List

Editor's Pick