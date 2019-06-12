Seoul to Create Task Force to Deal with US-China Conflicts

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to create a special squad to coordinate strategies to deal with conflicts between the United States and China or other major issues requiring cooperation from multiple government agencies.Foreign Ministry Spokesman Kim In-cheol said on Tuesday that the assisting squad for strategy adjustment will be established within the ministry as early as this week.The task force will be led by a director general-level official and be made up of seven working-level officials. They will be selected from the foreign and other related ministries such as the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, and the Ministry of Science and ICT.