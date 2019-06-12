Hungarian Tour Boat Salvaged, 4 More Bodies Retrieved

Photo : YONHAP News

Four additional bodies have been retrieved from the Danube River in Budapest as the tourist boat that capsized with dozens of South Koreans on board late last month was pulled out of the water.The Hungarian authorities, including officials at the Counter Terrorism Centre, launched the salvaging of the Hableany at 6:47 a.m. on Tuesday morning local time, raising the boat using a large crane.Less than 30 minutes into the salvaging work, the steering house of the Hableany came into view. When water was drained out, two Hungarian divers entered and collected the body presumed to be of the Hungarian captain.Bodies presumed to be of three missing South Koreans were also retrieved after the deck and the cabin were lifted to the surface.Local authorities raise the boat in phases at five-centimeter intervals in order to prevent the loss of bodies that may be inside the vessel.The river's water level once reached nine meters and prevented salvaging and the search mission, but it lowered to six-point-seven meters in the day, facilitating the salvaging efforts.