Seoul's FM to Visit Russia to Discuss Bilateral Issues, Korean Peninsula

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will be in Russia next week to discuss bilateral issues and situations on the Korean Peninsula.Foreign Ministry Spokesman Kim In-cheol said on Tuesday that Kang will visit Russia on Monday and sit down with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.The spokesman said the two ministers will exchange opinions on the Korean Peninsula issues and other major regions as well as how the two countries can cooperate on the international stage.Ahead of the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations to be marked in 2020, Kang and Lavrov are also expected to check up on the implementation of follow-up measures to the agreements reached during last year's South Korea-Russia summit and discuss other measures to deepen Seoul-Moscow ties.