USFK Chief Calls for N. Korea's Participation in DMZ Excavation

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of U.S. troops in South Korea has expressed hope North Korea will join the excavation of Korean War remains along the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) that is currently being carried out solely by South Korea.U.S. Forces Korea Commander Robert Abrams tweeted the message on Tuesday after visiting the excavation site in Arrowhead Ridge in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province. He also posted four photos of the excavation works he observed.Saying it was his honor to attend a memorial ceremony at the site, Abrams stressed that every South Korean soldier and recovery expert was devoted to keeping their promise to leave none of their comrades behind.He said he hopes the North will make the same efforts so every single one left at the site will be taken home.South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo accompanied Abrams during the trip along with officials from the U.S. and French embassies in Seoul.The two Koreas initially planned to launch the joint excavation work in April based on the September 19th, 2018 military agreements. However, the South began alone as the North has remained silent on the matter.