Seoul Sends $8 Mln Aid for N. Koreans to WFP, UNICEF

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s multimillion-dollar donation for humanitarian programs in North Korea has been delivered to two international aid organizations.The Unification Ministry said it wired eight million U.S. dollars to the World Food Program(WFP) and UNICEF on Tuesday afternoon.A ministry official said it will take time before the funds are executed given the UN agencies' internal procedures for such matters.The official said Seoul is also discussing its separate food aid plan for the North with international organizations, adding it's collecting public opinion about the plan.According to the official, Pyongyang has yet to respond to Seoul’s proposal to cooperate on efforts to prevent the spread of African swine fever(ASF).