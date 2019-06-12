Moon Meets Finland's PM, Discusses Bilateral Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne have discussed measures to enhance their countries' relations.During a meeting in Helsinki on Tuesday, the two leaders discussed cooperation on areas, including trade, investment and start-ups and small and mid-sized enterprises(SMEs). Collaboration on telecommunications, health care and energy were also on the agenda.They agreed to expand cooperation on new renewable energy and clean energy fields based on a related deal signed during Moon’s summit with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto the previous day.Moon was briefed about Finland’s experiences and know-how in resolving air pollution issues and expressed Seoul’s hope to explore possible measures of cooperation to improve air quality and resolve fine dust issues.Moon and Rinne also welcomed partnership deals between science-related research institutes from the two countries, including a plan to conduct joint research on 6G mobile network services, and agreed to further intensify bilateral cooperation on the respective areas.