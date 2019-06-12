S. Korea Beats Ecuador to Reach U-20 World Cup Final for First Time

Photo : KBS

South Korea on Tuesday reached the championship final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup after beating Ecuador 1-0 in the semifinals at Lublin Stadium in Lublin, Poland.Choi Jun scored the only goal of the game in the 39th minute of the first half, helping South Korea reach the final match of the tournament for the first time in history.South Korea is 5-1 overall in this year's U-20 World Cup, and has won five straight since dropping their opening group stage match to Portugal.Previously, South Korea had never finished higher than fourth at the biennial tournament. In 1983, they advanced to the semifinals but lost to Brazil, and then Poland in the third-place match.The Taeguk Warriors will look to secure their first U-20 championship against Ukraine, which is also making its first final match appearance, at Lodz Stadium in Lodz, Poland Sunday at 1 a.m. Korea time.