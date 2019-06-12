Bolton: Third US-N. Korea Summit 'Entirely Possible'

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton reportedly said on Tuesday that a third summit between the U.S. and North Korea is "entirely possible."According to Reuters, Bolton made the remark at a conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal, and said that the decision is up to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Bolton said Kim "holds the key" and that the U.S. is ready when the North Koreans are. He added a third summit is possible anytime that North Korea wants to schedule it.Bolton reaffirmed his earlier stance that North Korea's missile launches in May violated UN Security Council resolutions, but rejected the notion that he was in disagreement with U.S. President Donald Trump, who said he views the launches "differently."The security adviser said Trump was talking about a pledge he thought he had secured from Kim Jong-un not to conduct intercontinental ballistic missiles or nuclear tests, which the North did not do in May.