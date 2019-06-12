Moon Begins State Visit to Norway, Peace Speech Scheduled Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in arrived in Oslo on Tuesday, beginning the second leg of his week-long tour of Northern Europe.Moon is expected to share his thoughts on the inter-Korean peace process and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a speech at the University of Oslo on Wednesday, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the historic first-ever summit between North Korea and the U.S.Moon, the first South Korean president to make a state visit to Norway, will have a summit with Prime Minister Erna Solberg on Thursday and seek firm support for his administration’s Korea peace initiative.Moon will then board a South Korean-built logistics and support ship in use by the Norwegian Navy in Bergen, Norway's second-largest city.The president is scheduled to visit a house that belonged to the great Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg before departing for Stockholm to begin the last leg of his trip.