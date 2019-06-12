US Expresses Condolences over Death of Former First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has expressed condolences over the death of Lee Hee-ho, the widow of former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and successful women’s rights activist.The former first lady died at a Seoul hospital on Monday at the age of 97.U.S. State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday that on behalf of the government of the United States, she wants to convey her condolences to Lee’s family and the people of South Korea.The spokesperson said Lee dedicated her life to peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and facilitated dialogue between South and North Korea.Ortagus said Lee led multiple visits to Pyongyang to promote better relations between the two Koreas, and that her efforts for peace will never be forgotten.