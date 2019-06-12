N. Korean Media Reveals African Swine Fever Outbreak to Public

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea appears to have revealed for the first time to its people that the country is dealing with an outbreak of African swine fever(ASF).The state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper said Wednesday that active quarantine efforts are under way across the nation to contain the spread of ASF, which it described as a highly-contagious viral disease.According to the paper, emergency quarantine projects have been launched in not only livestock industries but also in related areas such as commerce, health and quality management.Such efforts include a ban on the distribution and sale of pork and processed pork products.Late last month, North Korea reported to the World Organization for Animal Health that a farm in its northern Jagang Province had been infected by the contagious disease on May 23rd.Previously, North Korea's tightly-controlled media channels carried information on preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease, but are not known to have clearly articulated that the country had been hit by ASF.