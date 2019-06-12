S. Korean Response Team to Help Search Salvaged Boat for Missing Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean response team will enter the salvaged tour boat that sank in the Danube River late last month and search for missing passengers.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, the response team dispatched to Budapest will begin combing the ship on Wednesday for four people who remain unaccounted for.Hungarian authorities were initially reluctant about letting the South Korean team inside the salvaged vessel, concerned that doing so would disrupt their own investigation of the accident.However, they ultimately granted the request after Seoul underlined their sole aim was to search for the missing, separate from the local authorities’ investigation.The sightseeing boat, the Hableany, was lifted out of the Danube River on Tuesday after it collided with a river cruise ship and sank with 33 South Koreans and two Hungarians on board on May 29th.As of Wednesday morning, 26 South Koreans have been confirmed dead or missing.