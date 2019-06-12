N. Korea to Send Flowers Instead of Delegation to Offer Condolences over Lee Hee-ho's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is not expected to send a delegation to offer condolences over the death of Lee Hee-ho, the widow of former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung.A source familiar with inter-Korean relations said Wednesday that Pyongyang has informed Seoul it will send flowers and a condolence letter via the inter-Korean liaison office.There had been speculation about whether the North would send a delegation to pay respects at her funeral as it could have helped break the deadlock in South-North ties since the collapse of the second U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi.At the request of the committee organizing Lee’s funeral, the government on Tuesday conveyed to the North the news of the former first lady’s passing via the liaison office in Gaeseong.